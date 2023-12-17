"He can sleep on that flat earth of his" - Fans react as Bryce Mitchell is left convulsing after getting brutally knocked out by Josh Emmett

UFC 296's standout featherweight bout between the No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell and the No. 6 ranked Josh Emmett ended in one of the scariest knockouts of the year, and fight fans are all riled up about it.

'Thug Nasty' was a sizeable favorite coming into the fight. However, when the cage doors closed and the bell rang, things fell apart quickly for the 29-year-old. Emmett closed the show in the opening round with a vicious overhand right, which left his opponent convulsing on the canvas.

Catch Josh Emmett's knockout of Bryce Mitchell below:

Emmett's statement knockout over a serious contender like Mitchell has sent fight fans into a frenzy. They flocked to social media to express disbelief and amazement over what they had just witnessed.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@Arodithofficial wrote:

"He can sleep on that flat earth of his. 😅"

@BobCSeger joked:

"He met god."

@57TMT said:

"Bro Bryce's nose is as flat as his beliefs."

@Hyatt4OROY exclaimed:

"Jesus Christ, what a shot."

@Tesla_Armando had this to say:

"Hand down, man down."

@taylor__4422 opined:

"That was painful to watch."

@gianstran wrote:

"He probably thinks the earth is round now."

@CoachRecco said:

"The convulsion and brain trauma on this one shot is quite scary. Bryce may never fight again."

Another fight fan wrote:

"This is so disgusting I felt it in my stomach."

Josh Emmett's stark warning to featherweights following Bryce Mitchell KO

Josh Emmett's first-round finish of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 might just be a Knockout of the Year contender. Understandably, the 38-year-old firmly believes his unique knockout ability is a problem for the entire division.

During his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the former interim featherweight title challenger gave a stark warning to the 145-pound division while heaping praise on his opponent:

"I want to take Bryce for taking the fight. You know he took it on two weeks' notice. Man, he is a dangerous guy. [I] wish him nothing but the best, but I am the most powerful featherweight in the world. It only takes one shot."

Catch Josh Emmett's comments below (0:30):