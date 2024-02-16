Josh Quinlan ethnicity: All about where the UFC welterweight is from

Josh Quinlan is set to make his return to the octagon when he faces promotional newcomer Danny Barlow at UFC 298 this weekend. The unranked welterweight hails from Kaua'i, Hawaii and has shared that he hopes to become another big name mixed martial artist from the state.

Speaking with Rob DeMello of KHON after earning a UFC contract with a first-round knockout victory over Logan Urban on Dana White's Contender Series, which was later overturned to a no contest following a failed drug test, 'Bushido' stated:

"Watching them growing up, they really resembled the Hawaii spirit, that warrior spirit that we have. Max Holloway, B.J. Penn, they really paved the way and it's great to be part of that. Coming from the small island of Kaua'i, I'm happy to be a good example of just putting your head down and grinding at something you love, whether it be a sport, whether it be a martial art or whether it be a certain passion, whether it be a certain expression like singing. Just being able to pursue it."

He added:

"Looking at my younger generation, I have some people I know that maybe don't know what they're passionate about because they have so much options. In this day and age, we have so much options of what to do and sometimes that paralyzes us, but do not let that limit you to try out new things, have new experiences. Not all my experiences were good, but all my experiences led me up to this point to have the understanding of what I enjoy and what I don't enjoy."

Check out Josh Quinlan's comments below:

UFC 298 will mark Josh Quinlan's first time competing on a numbered card. His bout against Danny Barlow will close the early preliminary card and will be aired on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

How has Josh Quinlan performed in his mixed martial arts career?

Josh Quinlan began his career on a five-fight win streak, with three knockouts and two submissions, earning himself a spot on Dana White's Contender Series. He was initially set to face Darian Weeks, however, the latter was pulled from the bout due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, 'Bushido' faced Logan Urban, picking up a first-round knockout victory. It was overturned to a no contest, however, after he tested positive for drostanolone. After serving a suspension, Quinlan returned at UFC on ESPN 41, earning a first-round knockout victory over Jason Witt.

He suffered the first loss of his career when he faced Trey Waters at UFC on ESPN 45, dropping the bout via unanimous decision. The unranked welterweight will look to get back in the win column against the undefeated Danny Barlow this weekend.