Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: Full video highlights

In February 2022, Jack Catterall attempted to dethrone Josh Taylor and become the new undisputed super lightweight world title. Despite being a massive underdog, Catterall arguably showcased the best performance of his professional boxing career and wasn't rewarded due to a controversial split decision.

Catterall bounced back with consecutive decision wins against Darragh Foley. In the meantime, Taylor attempted to defend his undisputed throne against Teofimo Lopez, with the latter winning by unanimous decision.

Following two injury postponements, both on the Scottish side, Taylor and Catterall finally went toe-to-toe in a non-title rematch. The 140-pound main event went down inside the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

Watch Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall arrive at the First Direct Arena below:

Watch Taylor and Catterall make their way to the ring below:

Taylor and Catterall are ready for their twelve-round battle.

Taylor and Catterall collide for an accidental head clash in round two.

Things are starting to heat up in this 140-pound main event.

Taylor isn't backing down through six rounds. With that said, Catterall is clearly winning on the scorecards and starting to take over this fight.

Taylor turns things around with an impressive seventh round. Things could get interesting on the scorecards if Catterall can't slow down his Scottish opponent.

Catterall lands a massive left hand in round eleven to flip the script in this fight again. Taylor could need a finish in the final round to secure a win.

Jack Catterall defeats Josh Taylor by unanimous decision (117-111 x2 and 116-113).

