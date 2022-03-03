"This could be a very bad fight" - Josh Thompson and John McCarthy break down why Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington may be a 'snoozefest'

The grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is fast approaching. While most are anticipating fireworks, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy believe the fight could go in the complete opposite direction.

The former roommates are booked to headline UFC 272 this weekend as they finally get to settle the score in their long-term rivalry with one another.

While the majority of fans cannot wait to see how this fight unfolds, McCarthy talked down the bout during a recent episode of their Weighing In podcast, saying:

"I've looked at it and I go, 'Man, this could actually be a really bad fight.' It should be great, it should be. But in these scenarios, sometimes things end up where neither guy wants to make the mistake, and in that, they both wait. And we end up with just a snoozefest because no one's taking that initial jump."

Josh Thomson agreed with McCarthy as the former referee continued to talk about the possibilities on fight night.

"I look at it and you go, 'Yeah, it could be bad'... I don't want to see the long drawn-out do nothing five-round affair."

The podcast hosts are hoping to see both men light up the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and ultimately put on a performance that matches their animosity for each other.

Check out what Josh Thomson and John McCarthy had to say about Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington, among other MMA-related subjects, below (9:12)

Jorge Masvidal's last chance at UFC gold?

At long last, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will stand across from each other. As the Octagon cage closes this weekend, fans will get some answers on who the best really is.

The pair have openly stated that they want another shot at Kamaru Usman's title and a win here could possibly do that for them. Both welterweights have lost on two separate occasions when facing off against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' but hope it's third time lucky to win an undisputed UFC championship.

But at 37-years-old, could this be the last chance Jorge Masvidal has at capturing the 170lb title?

While it looks like he shows no signs of slowing down, ability doesn't stop time and the experienced 50-fight veteran is not far away from his 40th birthday.

Although this may be his final chance to earn a title shot in the promotion, Masvidal will still be an asset to the UFC for as long as he decides to compete inside the cage.

