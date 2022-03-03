"She likes money like the rest of us"- Josh Thompson and John McCarthy react to Kayla Harrison signing with the PFL

Despite it looking unlikely, Kayla Harrison hopes to continue her reign of dominance after re-signing with the PFL, and now, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy have weighed in on the situation.

Aside from her dominant TKO win over Courtney King at Invicta 43, Kayla Harrison has spent the entirety of her 12-fight MMA career under the PFL banner. In doing so, the unbeaten lightweight is believed by many to be the greatest female mixed martial artist on the planet.

After putting an end to speculation about her future by signing a new deal with her former employer, the 31-year-old was the subject of conversation during a recent episode of Weighing In. Josh Thomson started by saying this:

"She likes money like the rest of us do. I don't blame her. Bellator put out a great offer because they wanted that Cyborg fight to happen, but the promotion [PFL] has matching rights, and it is what it is."

While questioning whether the Professional Fighters League wanted to keep Harrison, John McCarthy put to bed any rumors that said otherwise.

"They answered the question, they answered the call and they said, 'Oh yes, we do want to push her [Kayla Harrison], we do want to have her on our roster,' so they had the right to match, they did it. Good for PFL... She's their star."

Although there were rumors of the Olympian making her way to the UFC or Bellator, her decision was final and we'll get to see her feature regularly for the PFL once again.

Check out Josh Thomson and John McCarthy's views on Harrison and other news in the MMA world below.

Is Kayla Harrison the best active female in MMA?

The 6th dan black belt in Judo has perfectly transitioned over to the sport of MMA and finds herself deep in the 'greatest of all-time' conversations just four years into her career.

Despite being fairly new to the sport, Kayla Harrison brings with her an incredibly established background. A specialist who holds two Olympic gold medals, two Pan America Games gold medals, and a winner of the 2010 Judo World Championships, the ATT representative poses serious problems for any opponent.

While Harrison is clearly one of the best fighters in the world, the lack of big names on her resume keeps her behind the likes of Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, and Ronda Rousey in the best of all-time list.

