"It's gonna be a really tough fight" - Josh Thomson analyzes the brawl between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka

Josh Thomson recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy predicted how Teixeira vs. Prochazka would play out. Josh Thomson shared his thoughts on the fight, claiming that Prochazka could be heavy on Teixeira.

However, Thomson believes that the Brazilian fighter can take control if he gets an early takedown, as he did at UFC 267 against Jan Blachowicz to win the light heavyweight title. Sharing his opinion on the fight, Thomson said:

"I think it is gonna be a really tough fight for Glover. If Glover can, kind of do what he did to Blachowicz, where he gets an early takedown and slow Jiri down a little bit, I think Glover is one of those fighters that from the top position he really tries to fold people up. He really starts to make them work so hard in positions they are not used to, they end up spending more energy than they should and they start to slow down, [inaudible] gas out . Start not to have that pop and explosiveness on the feet. That's one thing that Glover has learnt over the years, about how to fight extremely smart."

You can check out Josh Thomson give his take on the upcoming main event of UFC 275 below:

Prochazka and Teixeira are all set to square off against each other for the light heavyweight title fight, which was originally scheduled for May but has been postponed to 12th June of this year. The two will headline the UFC 275 pay-per-view.

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy claims Ngannou to be a hard fight for Jon Jones

According to John Thomson and John McCarthy, Francis Ngannou will be a more difficult opponent for Jon Jones than Ciryl Gane.

In a clip uploaded to the Weighing In Xtra YouTube channel, Thomson claimed that Jones would easily defeat Gane. But it would be difficult for the 34-year-old to defeat the heavyweight champ.

Sharing his thoughts, Thomson said:

"At the end of the day, I think Ciryl Gane is a perfect match-up for him. I think Jon [Jones] is able to walk right through him. I think Francis Ngannou is the harder fight for him... With the threat of being knocked out, Jon is going to fight more cautiously. He will not be concerned about getting knocked out by Ciryl Gane."

Check out the clip below:

Jones was forced to relinquish his 205-pound title in May 2020 due to a pay dispute with the UFC. He has also expressed a desire to move up to the heavyweight division. 'Bones' has been willing to return to the octagon for quite some time now. He has recently been eyeing a return fight at MSG in April or during International Fight Week in July.

