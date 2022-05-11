Josh Thomson claims Islam Makhachev will submit Charles Oliveira, previews potential fight

Josh Thomson recently offered his take on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. He vehemently favored Makhachev to emerge victorious by way of submission.

While in conversation with John McCarthy on the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson argued that Makhachev's superior wrestling skills will offer him the upper hand in a fight against 'Do Bronx'.

Although McCarthy asserted that the Brazilian has grown as a fighter, Thomson maintained that Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira in the grappling exchanges.

"[Islam Makhachev's] going to sub [Charles Oliveira]. He's going to submit him. Jim Miller submitted Charles Oliveira. Islam's going to submit him. I'm just being honest... Islam, he's got the better wrestling. He will take it to the ground. He's got to be cautious of the guillotine because, you know, the way he hits his takedowns, he will be able to go foot sweep right to take down. He's got to be cautious of the attack on the legs right away."

Watch the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast below:

Thomson further argued that Makhachev is one of those fighters who gives jiu-jitsu specialists a very hard time inside the octagon. He backed the Dagestani to overpower them on the ground and earn the finish.

Islam Makhachev dismisses Dustin Poirier's call for a fight against Charles Oliveira

A myriad of UFC lightweights called out Charles Oliveira after his UFC 274 triumph over Justin Gaethje, including Dustin Poirier. However, Islam Makhachev subsequently took to social media to rule out a fight between Poirier and Oliveira.

The Russian argued that the fans have already seen the duo lock horns inside the octagon, referring to Poirier's setback at the hands of Oliveira at UFC 269.

"I think we saw that fight bro."

Charles Oliveira put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 last year. The Brazilian beat 'The Diamond' after enduring a turbulent first round, submitting his American counterpart in the third frame to retain his belt.

