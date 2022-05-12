Josh Thomson claims Nate Diaz was allowed to fight despite missing weight after Dana White and UFC officials spoke to athletic commission

Josh Thomson has claimed that Nate Diaz was allowed to fight him in 2013 despite missing weight. Thomson believes that Diaz was given some leeway after UFC president Dana White and UFC officials reportedly spoke to the commission. Diaz was a pound over but the fight was given the green light.

The former UFC and Bellator fighter went on to win their bout via TKO from a headkick. It is only the second TKO loss Diaz has suffered in his career.

The most recent controversy comes from Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. 'Do Bronx' missed weight and was then stripped of the lightweight title. The two men still fought but only Gaethje was eligible to win the belt.

While speaking on WEIGHING IN XTRA, Josh Thomson admitted he has sympathy for Oliveira because of his own situation with Diaz. However, he reiterated that the fighters sign a contract to hit a certain weight:

"Do I think he [Oliveira] got screwed? No, I don't think he got screwed. He signed on the dotted line that he would make the 155. Yes. Now, could the commission have done him a favor like they did with other people? Like they did with Nate Diaz? When I fought Nate it was the same exact thing. He weighed in. He was a pound over. He dropped his skivvies, he was still a pound over. Then Dana and Joe Silva, they all huddled and suddenly he was on weight. They told the commission the scales might be wrong and then everyone looked around. I know he never made weight."

'Do Bronx' successfully defeated Justin Gaethje via submission in the first round. It was a bittersweet victory as the Brazilian could not become the champion again. Dana White has instead confirmed that Oliveira is now the No.1 contender and his next fight will be for the lightweight title.

Watch 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss UFC scale issues here:

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy believe Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev should be next title fight

In the same video, Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy stated that the next fight for Charles Oliveira has to be Islam Makhachev. Thomson followed up his discussion of the Brazilian missing weight by admitting that a fight between 'Do Bronx' and Makhachev is the one to make:

"Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev is the fight to make next. People are asking for Makhachev to fight Beneil Dariush... but why are you getting rid of one of your No.1 contenders? You have no one else to fight him [Oliveira]. He's already beaten the other guys. He's already beat Dustin, Justin and Chandler."

Islam Makhachev also believes he is next in line for a title shot. The Russian-born fighter is on a 10-fight winning streak and has been vocal about his desire to fight the former champion.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC274 Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274

A UFC card is scheduled for October in Abu Dhabi. While there has been no official confirmation of the fight from the UFC, Oliveira has previously stated that he believes Makhachev needs to beat another ranked opponent.

