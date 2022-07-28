"I was the only guy to finish him... that's gonna be over" - Josh Thomson details why Khamzat Chimaev will overwhelm and stop Nate Diaz

While discussing Nate Diaz's potential final fight with the UFC, Josh Thomson insisted that Khamzat Chimaev is the "worst matchup" possible and believes the surging prospect will finish the veteran at UFC 279.

The Stockton native has been a mainstay in the UFC since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight tournament all the way back in 2007. Despite being known for his gas tank, the 37-year-old has only had four decision wins throughout his career, with the majority of his victories coming by way of submission.

During a recent episode of '5 Round Main Event' with John McCarthy, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson argued that he will no longer be the only man to finish Nate Diaz inside the octagon after his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

"The fact that I was the only guy to ever finish him, that's short-lived. That is going to be done, that's going to be over... The UFC knows what they're doing, this happens all the time. When you're on your way out, they give you the toughest, hardest fight they know stylistically it does not match with you. [Khamzat] Chimaev is the worst matchup he could potentially get. The reach... The wrestling, the strength; Nate Diaz is not strong. He does have power in his hands, he'll be able to take Nate Diaz down at will... He'll just dominate the top position. [How will Chimaev win?] TKO."

Although he is bowing out of the UFC on seemingly bad terms, Diaz will always be remembered as one of the most iconic figures to ever grace the octagon. Fans will also no doubt be upset to see him leave the promotion without completing a third clash after his two memorable collisions against Conor McGregor.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in the video below:.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Nate Diaz?

If Khamzat Chimaev does live up to expectations and steamrolls Nate Diaz, he could be in line for his first shot at a UFC championship, but what will his next move be?

'Borz' has been vocal about wanting to return to middleweight and test himself against Israel Adesanya. If 'The Last Stylebender' manages to defend his strap against Alex Pereira, we could potentially see that fight next.

The most likely next move, though, is for the Chechen-born Swede to push on in his pursuit of gold and compete for title honors in his current division, with a matchup against Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards possibly on the horizon.

