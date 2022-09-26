"I'd like to see him and Michael Chandler run it back"- Josh Thomson discusses the future for the Former UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez after his recent free agency annoucement

Josh Thomson believes Eddie Alvarez has several options now that he's parted ways with ONE Championship.

The former UFC and Bellator champion has ended his tenure with ONE Championship and now has the freedom to compete for any promotion. 'The Underground King' is reportedly intrigued by potential boxing fights but ultimately wants the biggest and best fights available, leaving hope for the continuation of his MMA career.

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight 🏼 Tell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to HuntTell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt 👊🏼🔪 Tell me whose next ?UGK

Now that the PFL and Bellator have been actively signing top free agents, Alvarez could sign a massive deal there or maybe even return to the UFC. During an episode of Weighing In, Thomson broke down some options for 'The Underground King':

"I wouldn't be surprised if he goes back to the UFC. I wouldn't be surprised if he went back to Bellator either... I wouldn't be surprised if he comes back [to Bellator] because there's that tournament... Now if he goes off to the UFC, I'd like to see him and Michael Chandler run it back."

Thomson was referring to Bellator's rumored Lightweight Grand Prix being assembled, offering Alvarez the chance to win $1 million plus getting paid per fight. Meanwhile, the former UFC champion had a historic brawl against Michael Chandler in Bellator, which the UFC might be interested in promoting the rematch.

Watch Josh Thomson discuss Eddie Alvarez's future below:

Josh Thomson lists other potential UFC opponents for Eddie Alvarez

Alvarez resigning with the UFC would be shocking news. The lightweight division is filled with superstars matching up for big-time fights, and 'The Underground King' has several potential rematches. During the same episode, Josh Thomson had this to say:

"There's some fights for him in that division as well. Him and [Justin] Gaethje again. Him and Dustin [Poirier] again. [Michael] Chandler again."

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2018, Alvarez went 1-2 with one no contest. At 38 years old, 'The Underground King' might not become a UFC champion again, but the potential big-time rematches could be enough to intrigue fans.

