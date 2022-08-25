"No one's ever turned-down Charles Oliveira" - Josh Thomson believes Islam Makhachev WILL dominate 'do Bronx' despite Justin Gaethje's "100%" guarantee and difference in competition

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to compete for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 280. Justin Gaethje, who recently fought for the lightweight title, recently stated that he doesn't believe Makhachev will be able to dominate Oliveira. Former MMA fighter and current analyst Josh Thomson disagreed with Gaethje.

Thomson recently discussed the upcoming title fight between Makhachev and Oliveira on his podcast, Weighing In. He believes the matchup won't be tough for Makhachev, stating (starting at the 1:27:47 mark):

I'm going to go on the record here. I think Islam is going to make it look easy... I think the longer this fight goes, the more easy it gets for him... I could be wrong, but hey, that's why we fight the fight, right?

Following pushback from his co-host and referee John McCarthy, Thomson clarified his statements:

I think he has the potential to make this look easy, but let's be honest - I've said this countless times on this show - this is by far, hands down, his toughest fight to date. Hands down, his toughest fight to date, Islam Makhachev's. I also believe that Charles Oliveira, this is his toughest fight. Give me somebody else that's tougher that he's had to fight.

McCarthy attempted to put the two fighters' records and opponents side-by-side, however, Thomson quickly interjected, stating:

That's not fair. The reason being is because... until he started making this run, people were not afraid of Charles Oliveira. People have always been afraid of Islam. People don't want to fight him. People have turned him down. No one's ever turned down Charles Oliveira. They're like 'I'll take that fight all day long'.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will make history at UFC 280

Entering UFC 280, Islam Makhachev has a ten-fight win streak that dates back to 2015. Charles Oliveira has an eleven-fight win streak that dates back to 2017. UFC 280 will mark the first title fight in UFC history where both fighters enter with a win streak of ten or more fights.

Oliveira was recently stripped of his title prior to UFC 274 as he missed weight by half a pound. He will be looking to once again establish himself as the king of the division he has dominated since Khabib Nurmagomedov's departure.

Makhachev, Khabib's close friend and training partner, will enter UFC 280 in his first title opportunity. Although he has been dominant, many felt he was given an undeserved title shot.

Former MMA fighter and current analyst Chael Sonnen believes that Justin Gaethje's comments suggest that the fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will be a striking match. With both fighters elite at finishing fights via submission, it is possible that they both avoid taking the risk.

