Islam Makhachev has one win inside the top ten - Michael Chandler believes Beneil Dariush is more deserving of title shot

Michael Chandler believes that Beneil Dariush might be a better candidate to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title than Islam Makhachev.

After his win at UFC 274, Chandler attended the post-fight press conference. At the presser, he was asked who he thinks should fight for the title next – Dariush or Makhachev.

In response, 'Iron' said that if not him, Dariush should be next in line for a title shot. The 36-year-old highlighted that Makhachev has only beaten one fighter in the top 10 at 155 pounds.

"If it's not me, that's hard, what's Dariush on? He's on a win streak, right? I don't want to beat the dead horse but yeah, Makhachev has one win inside the top 10. That's the only criticism... This is not me coming at him. This is you asking me a question and why I think Dariush might be a better candidate honestly because he's got more wins inside the top 10."

Watch Michael Chander discuss the UFC lightweight title picture below:

Chandler broke his two-fight skid at UFC 274. 'Iron' scored an instant classic finish against Tony Ferguson, knocking him out with a front kick in the second round. The former Bellator champion emphatically called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.

Both Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush are on impressive win streaks

Islam Makhachev is on a rampant run in the UFC lightweight division. The Dagestani has won his last 10 fights. Makhachev has beaten the likes of Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, Arman Tsarukyan, Bobby Green and Thiago Moises in his current win streak.

Beneil Dariush, on the other hand, has won seven fights in a row. His streak includes victories over Drakkar Klose, Tony Ferguson and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Dariush and Makhachev were supposed to fight in February but the former had to withdraw from the bout two weeks prior after picking up an injury. Makhachev fought Bobby Green instead and finished him inside one round. Unless either fighter is selected to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant title, they appear to be on a collision course.

Edited by C. Naik