Justin Gaethje is "100% confident" that Islam Makhachev will not dominate Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Justin Gaethje recently weighed in on the lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, scheduled to headline UFC 280 in October. According to 'The Highlight', the fight game cannot be predicted due to the number of factors that play a role in the outcome.

While Gaethje doesn't know how the UFC 280 headliner will play out, he is certain that Makhchev won't dominate Oliveira. The former lightweight title challenger told the media while in attendance at UFC 278:

"Fighting is so exciting. Chance, skill, anything can happen at any moment. And that's why we are such big fans. So those fights need to play out, you know, I have no idea how they're gonna go. I'm a 100% confident that Islam will not dominate Charles and that's about it."

When asked about the source of his confidence, Gaethje said:

"I don't know how to explain it, it's what I feel."

Watch Gaethje's take on Oliveira vs. Makhachev below:

Islam Makhechev undermines Charles Oliveira's win over Justin Gaethje

Gaethje made his second bid for lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 earlier this year. Due to Oliveira's controversial weight miss, only 'The Highlight' was eligible to win the title going into the bout.

Gaethje scored two knockdowns on 'do Bronx', splitting him open in the first round. However, Oliveira once again displayed immense heart in managing to recover and scoring a knockdown of his own. The Brazilian never let Gaethje fully recover and sunk in a rear naked choke to secure a finish within the opening frame.

However, Islam Makhachev was neither impressed with Oliveira's win over Gaethje nor the Brazilian's previous opponent Dustin Poirier. The Dagestani standout recently dismissed Oliveira's last two wins as 'easy' fights as his opponents were predominantly strikers. Makhchev recently said on the DC & RC show:

"Brother, everybody who say, Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje or other guys... They all have money these guys, they don't want to challenge. We have new blood, me, [Mateusz] Gamrot, Beneil Dariush. They really tough fights for him. Because Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje, they never grappling, they just striking, that's why this is easy fight for him. But he know Islam Makhachev very hard fight for him."

Watch Makhachev's appearance on DC & RC below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari