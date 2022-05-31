Josh Thomson believes Michael Chandler could have been a UFC champion had he entered the promotion alongside Eddie Alvarez 

Josh Thomson recently shared his thoughts on top UFC lightweight prospect Michael Chandler.

A recent episode of the Weighing In podcast featured hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discussing Michael Chandler's career. During the conversation, the two also discussed Chandler's late entry into the UFC and whether he would have had more success if he had entered the promotion sooner.

Thomson, in his opinion, believes that the lightweight prospect should have entered the promotion alongside Eddie Alvarez. He believes Chandler had the potential to defeat Alvarez and other potential lightweight title contenders to ultimately win the belt.

"If he would have came when Eddie came. There's a good chance he would have been the UFC champ. That's the way I look at it. I mean him and Eddie had battles... those were great fights. Eddie became UFC champ and Chandler, for sure, could have beat Eddie and he could have beat else that was there at that time."

Agreeing with 'Punk's thoughts, John McCarthy also claimed that he could have been the "guy in the UFC" had he entered the promotion alongside Eddie Alvarez.

Even though 'Iron' is doing quite well now, the former UFC referee believes the fighter would have achieved a lot more with his 'younger self'.

"I agree with what Josh is saying. As far as I think that the time period for Michael to actually be the guy in the UFC was about four to five years ago. If he would have come at that Eddie when he was about 29-30 [years old]... come over when Eddie had come over. Would have been a perfect time for him. He would have done extremely well."

You can check out the clip below:

Michael Chandler and his career in UFC so far

Michael Chandler has only fought five times in his UFC career. Despite this, his career in the promotion has been quite successful, particularly after his recent victory at UFC 274.

'Iron' won a stunning knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 with a front kick that caught Ferguson flush on the chin. 'El Cucuy' was knocked out cold and landed on the canvas facefirst. This is widely regarded as his most significant victory to date.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

Chandler made his debut in the promotion at UFC 257, where he successfully defeated Dan Hooker via. TKO. in the first round of the match.

Following that, the former Bellator champion was given a title shot at UFC 262 against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt. Despite his best efforts, 'Iron' was defeated by Oliveria via TKO in the second round of the main event.

Chandler was defeated yet again by Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Despite Gaethje winning the decision, the two men's performances earned them the title of Fight of the Year.

Speaking of his future in the promotion, shortly after his KO victory at UFC 274, Michael Chandler challenged Conor McGregor to a welterweight fight. If the UFC recognizes the marketability of the potential matchup and books the fight, it will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the 36-year old fighter's career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far