"I wouldn't mind watching him fight Benson"- Josh Thomson discusses the potential matchups for Nate Diaz if he strikes a deal with Bellator MMA

Josh Thomson recently revealed his preference for Nate Diaz's next opponent. Diaz recently finished the last fight of his UFC contract when he defeated Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 279. The Stockton native scored a submission victory against 'El Cucuy' in his final fight in the promotion.

Diaz has been a free agent since his departure from the UFC. Many fans have speculated that the 37-year-old might join Bellator MMA given president Scott Coker's piquing interest in the fighter.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson stated that he would like to see Nate Diaz fight Benson Henderson, should Diaz join Bellator MMA.

'The Punk' opined that the Stockton native might have a chance to avenge his loss against Henderson, from back in 2012, if he chooses to fight 'Smooth' in the promotion:

"I wouldn't mind watching him fight Benson [Henderson] again you know. They are both older. They have fought before. If he wants to try to get one back, I mean, that's the fight to make."

You can check out the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Diaz faced Henderson in the main event of UFC on FOX 5 with 'Smooth's lightweight title on the line. Henderson successfully defended his title with a decision victory after fighting for five rounds.

Former foe Benson Henderson praises Nate Diaz

Benson Henderson is all praise for Nate Diaz and his glorious career in the UFC as the veteran recently concluded his terms with the promotion. 'Smooth' also commended the Stockton native for finishing off from the company in "his way."

Discussing Diaz's career in the UFC, the No. 3-ranked Bellator fighter said:

"To Nate, I mean he did a great job. I'm a fan of Nate Diaz, I love that he did it his way, talking about doing it your way, not breaking to the man, not doing what they tell you to do. I love that he did it his way... Another thing I love the most about him is that he was a true veteran.

"He talked crap, he said this and said that but when it came down to it, he was a true veteran of the sport...Hats off to him, respect to him, I'm sure he's still going to get a couple of big paydays down the line."

Check out Henderson speak of Diaz and his illustrious career in the UFC:

