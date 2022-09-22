"Jake Paul is not gonna throw everything like a boxer" - Josh Thomson explains how Anderson Silva's top-tier experience may work against him while facing 'The Problem Child'

Josh Thomson recently chimed in on the upcoming boxing match between MMA legend Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC contender is of the view that Anderson Silva might face trouble at the hands of Jake Paul.

Anderson Silva recently made his comeback in boxing against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after conquering the UFC's middleweight division. Having been in the fight game for so long, the fighter has definitely gained a lot of experience sparring with top-level fighters.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is only a rookie compared to the Brazilian. However, this could be a problem for the former UFC middleweight champ, according to Thomson.

'The Punk' noted that Silva is only used to fighting "standard boxers", and Jake Paul is definitely not one. Paul would not throw punches at angles that any professional boxer like Chavez Jr. would and this could be a problem for Silva.

Putting forth his argument on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson said:

"Jake is not gonna be a standard boxer. And, you know, like the standard boxer is gonna give... is gonna make it easier for I think Anderson Silva. A guy who doesn't fight like a standard boxer- like Jake Paul doesn't fight like a standard boxer. It may give Anderson a little bit of a different look."

He added:

"Maybe punches coming from angles that a standard boxer is not gonna throw. Someone like Chavez Jr., he's gonna throw it like a boxer. Jake Paul is not gonna throw everything like a boxer combination. Won't be as tight, won't be as fluid, all those things. But punches will come from angles that Anderson is not expecting.

Thomson continued further, saying:

"Because Anderson's been in the game for so long, he is used to sparring with top-level guys, fighting the best guys in the world. Fighting those guys that are kind of little bit more of a not refined technician with speed and power can be dangerous."

However, Thomson also believes that Silva will have the advantage of fight IQ over the YouTuber-turned boxer.

Check out Josh Thomson's take on Silva vs. Paul below:

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva to fight on October 29

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is all set to face UFC legend, Anderson Silva, on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite Silva's age, this fight is arguably Paul's toughest test yet.

MMA mania @mmamania Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva https://t.co/Se8g63J557

Paul entered the sport in 2020 and has taken the boxing world by storm ever since. He has a pro boxing record of 5-0 and has defeated the likes of Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, among others.

'The Problem Child' will attempt to secure his sixth win when he takes on Silva.

Meanwhile, 'The Spider' is regarded as one of the most acclaimed fighters in the sport of MMA. The Brazilian holds the UFC record for the longest undefeated streak, with 16 wins in a row from 2006 to 2012. He has also ventured into pro boxing with three wins and one loss to his credit.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)



The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).



(odds via Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag ) 🥊 #PaulSilva Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 #PaulSilva https://t.co/VSMxDuVeUb

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far