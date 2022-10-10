"I don't think I've ever told anyone this"- Josh Thomson gets emotional about his biggest regret in life

Former UFC lightweight and current mixed martial arts analyst Josh Thomson shared his biggest regret in life. Speaking on his WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson opened up about losing his father, stating:

"My one regret, and I don't think I've ever told anyone this - it's just that there was one regret. It was the weekend that my dad passed. It was on a Thursday, which was my birthday, he called me and I missed his call because I was training and I looked at my phone as he called and I was like 'I'll call back right after and I forgot.'"

Thomson added:

"I didn't get done training until like 10 o'clock at night. I didn't call back and I knew he worked early. Friday went, Saturday went, Sunday came and football was on. I knew he just sat around the house on Sundays and watched football, that's my dad."

Thomson was ultimately unable to call his dad back.

Josh Thomson has a professional MMA record of 22-9-1. He battled titans like Tony Ferguson and Benson Henderson and remains the only man ever to knock out the legendary Nate Diaz.

Watch Josh Thomson discuss his biggest regret below (starting at the 5:26 mark):

Josh Thomson believes that Khamzat Chimaev should avoid Robert Whittaker

Josh Thomson recently previewed Khamzat Chimaev's potential move to the middleweight division. Thomson shared that one middleweight Chimaev should attempt to avoid is the No.1-ranked Robert Whittaker.

Thomson shared that he believes Whittaker, a former middleweight champion, has too many weapons.

Despite believing Whittaker would be a tough opponent for Chimaev, Thomson did add that the No.3- ranked welterweight could potentially skip a fight with Whittaker and receive a title shot by putting up two dominant performances against other top middleweights.

As things stand, it is unclear whether Chimaev will remain at welterweight or move up to middleweight. His last two tweets suggest both options are on the table. After captioning one of his photos "185", he called out top welterweight Colby 'Chaos' Covington.

Poll : 0 votes