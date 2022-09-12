"He has a lot of great gifts, fight IQ is not one of them"- Josh Thomson reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's "reckless" gameplan in the Kevin Holland fight at UFC 279

Josh Thomson wasn't thrilled by Khamzat Chimaev's "reckless" gameplan against Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Thomson believes that 'Borz' used too much energy chasing the finish and that could cause him problems in the future.

Chimaev faced Holland on a revamped fight card after the Chechen missed weight by 7.5 lbs. 'Borz' displayed his top-notch wrestling skills and submitted 'The Traiblazer' in the first round with a D'Arce choke.

Josh Thomson spoke about Chimaev's victory at UFC 279 alongside John McCarthy on the Weighing In podcast. The former UFC fighter claimed that emptying the gas tank to chase an early finish might not serve the Chechen well in the future:

''Khamzat Chimaev used a lot of energy in the first initial takedowns. And even the commentary team was saying that he's breathing heavy. He's one of those fighters that's going to fight this way. He's going to run into someone who can take everything you dish out and what are you gonna do if you burn the gas?''

Thomson added:

''Chimaev is a good fighter. He's got a lot of great gifts. Fight IQ is not one of them.''

Check out Thomson's comments below (from 38:10):

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev once again proved that he's a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division. Seldom does it occur that a fresh prospect emerges out of nowhere and takes the sport by storm.

It wasn't just Chimaev's dominant display at UFC 279 that was the topic of conversation. 'Borz' missed weight by a whopping 7.5 lbs. which forced the UFC 279 fight card to be reshuffled.

Things worked out in favor of the 28-year-old mixed martial artist who escaped punishment for missing weight. Chimaev stated at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference that he will figure out his next move with his coach:

“We’ll see, I have to go back and listen to my coach. If he says 170, we go 170. If he says heavyweight, we go to heavyweight.''

Watch Chimaev's appearance at the post-fight presser below:

Some have suggested that Khamzat Chimaev should jump to middleweight and challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight throne. However, 'Borz' still has his sights set on the welterweight title, which will likely be contested next year between reigning champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Either way, there are some exciting matchups for the unbeaten contender in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. A fight against former title challenger Colby Covington was reportedly in the works earlier this year and remains an option for Chimaev should he continue at 170 lbs.

