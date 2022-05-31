Josh Thomson suggests Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title after Diaz called out Kamaru Usman

Josh Thomson recently gave his suggestion that Nick Diaz should face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title instead of challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt.

In a recent interview, Nick Diaz declared that he wanted to challenge the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

However, according to a broadcaster, Nick Diaz should look to avenge his younger brother's loss and challenge Jorge Masvidal for his BMF (Baddest Mother*****r) title.

During his conversation with John McCarthy, the former Strikeforce lightweight champion mentioned his tweet about wanting to see Nick Diaz make his return for one last title shot. But it stated "title" without referencing which particular belt. The tweet also contained an image of Nick Diaz gratulating Thomson after he won a fight against his younger brother at UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Melendez.

Josh Thomson said:

"I said title, that doesn’t mean that I’m talking about the welterweight title. I could be talking about the BMF title. I wouldn’t mind watching him and Masvidal fight… Masvidal and his brother fought, I wouldn’t mind watching Masvidal and Nick fight."

This serves as a reminder that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for BMF title at UFC 244 back in 2019. The self-proclaimed belt was produced by the UFC and presented by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson prior to the fight.

Watch Josh Thomson talk about his take on BMF title fight at the beginning of the video below:

Jorge Masvidal's BMF belt was recently a part of the All Elite Wrestling storyline

Despite Jorge Masvidal winning the belt at UFC 244, the title itself wasn’t at stake in any of his upcoming matches. ‘Gamebread’ lost his next two fights to Kamaru Usman followed by Colby Covington.

Interestingly enough, fans discovered the whereabouts of the belt thanks to the American Top Team’s cooperation with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The AEW program featured a feud between ATT’s owner Dan Lambert and his associates, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Sammy Guevarra, his girlfriend Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian. Viewers were presented with a clip of the latter trio storming the MMA gym and taking various MMA belts.

Sammy Guevarra wore the BMF title belt around his waist to an AEW ring to face his foes at last Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing PPV. However, ATT associates and Paige Van Zan, who is newly introduced to the pro wrestling world, were able to win a six-man tag team match and proclaim the belts back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far