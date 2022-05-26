Nick Diaz wants to "skip all the mess" and fight Kamaru Usman for the title

Nick Diaz is keen to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. The Stockton native returned to the cage back in September last year after a period of six years away from action.

In his comeback fight at UFC 266, the 38-year-old took on Robbie Lawler in a rematch that took place 17 years after their first octagon meeting.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



| Sat 1am | BT Sport 1 HD 17 years on Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are face-to-face once again! Let's go! #UFC266 | Sat 1am | BT Sport 1 HD 17 years on Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are face-to-face once again! Let's go!#UFC266 | Sat 1am | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/hpXDFKQIjb

Although he lost via TKO in the third round, Diaz showed glimpses of his former self throughout the fight, which some saw as impressive given that he had been out of action for so long.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, the older Diaz brother revealed that he's looking to return to the cage by the end of the year.

When asked about who he wanted to fight, Diaz revealed that he's targeting Kamaru Usman's title. He said that he isn't motivated to fight lower-ranked guys and is only interested in big matchups going forward.

Diaz believes he has what it takes to beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a potential clash and urged the champ to give him a shot.

"[I'm looking to return by the] end of the year. I'm working on it... they want to save... [they want me] to fight like a bunch of guys, it's definitely down there, well you know what, it's a bigger fight [me and Usman] you know. You just skip all the all the mess, you know. I want to fight for the title, I want to do all that stuff, I am 38 years old. I think I'll beat him."

Watch the interview below:

Who will Kamaru Usman defend the title against in his next fight?

Kamaru Usman is currently recovering from hand ligament surgery that he recently underwent. He is expected to return to the octagon later this year if the recovery goes well.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is easing himself back into training and is looking forward to competing for the first time in 2022.

Usman is expected to defend the title against Leon Edwards in August if he recovers in time. Usman and Edwards fought each other back in 2015, with the now-reigning champ emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Since then, both men have gone on to amass incredible unbeaten streaks inside the octagon and their paths are set to collide yet again soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard