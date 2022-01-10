Josh Thomson explains why Francis Ngannou could beat Tyson Fury in a boxing match with UFC gloves

Josh Thomson believes Francis Ngannou has the potential to beat Tyson Fury in a boxing bout.

Tyson Fury recently suggested that he could square off against Ngannou in a boxing bout, but with MMA gloves. Reacting to this on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson said he'd back the UFC heavyweight champion if Fury's proposal came to fruition.

'The Punk' believes Tyson Fury still has a lot to learn about the nuances of MMA. He thinks that would give Ngannou an upper hand over Fury if the pair entered the ring with MMA gloves..

Speaking about a potential bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, Thomson said:

"I really believe that understanding what it's like to get hit with MMA gloves is something that is going to take some time for Tyson Fury. Learning how to like, block and defend... I am still leaning towards Francis."

Francis Ngannou believes Israel Adesanya is the best striker in MMA

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou talked about Israel Adesanya's prowess on the feet. He believes the Nigerian-New Zealander is "the best striker in the game."

He also revealed he'd attempted to get 'The Last Stylebender' to join him in training ahead of his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane. However, it could not work out due to travel restrictions in New Zealand.

Speaking about the bond he shared with the UFC middleweight champion, Francis Ngannou said:

"It's really hard for me to make a clear statement on Izzy because it's going to be emotional, you know. I took Izzy as a brother, so things that I say about him might not be considered by somebody, but I say, he's a great guy, the best striker in the game. By the way, I tried to get him for this training camp, but travel restrictions with New Zealand wasn't really helpful for us so we couldn't make it. But he would have loved to come here and help me for the striking part of the game, the footwork and everything. Because when you look at his style, he just does everything that Ciryl does, but in a better way. And he was willing to come down here and help me for my camp, but couldn't make it."

