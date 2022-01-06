"Who would like to see me fight this beast" - Tyson Fury acknowledges Francis Ngannou's callout 

Tyson Fury has responded to Francis Ngannou's recent statements in regards to crossing over to boxing to take on the likes of 'The Gyspy King'.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou had the following to say about a potential move to boxing:

"I can't see myself how to retire without boxing... Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, I would like to test myself to their level, you know... And at the end of the day, it's just about throwing hands, you know, throwing punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs, and I am sure if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can make some damage."

Check out Francis Ngannou's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Fury has since responded on his own social media, where he stated that he would be up for a boxing match with UFC gloves against 'The Predator':

"Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?"

How soon will Francis Ngannou be contractually able to take a boxing match against Tyson Fury?

Francis Ngannou currently has one fight left on his UFC contract. The fight takes place in the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2022, at UFC 270. Ngannou will attempt to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane, who recently captured the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

It is common news that Francis Ngannou and the UFC have been struggling to come to terms on extending the Cameroonian's contract. It could be that regardless of the result at UFC 270, 'The Predator' will be a free agent after the event.

In such a scenario, Ngannou would be able to take showcase boxing bouts against the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which have the potential to sell a high number of pay-per-view buys.

