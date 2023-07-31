Joshua Pacio on Jarred Brooks entering ‘unfamiliar territory’ in grappling match: “I don’t agree”

Former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio does not agree that rival Jarred Brooks is entering unfamiliar territory by competing in a grappling match in his upcoming fight.

The 30-year-old American fighter, who is now the reigning strawweight division king, will challenge ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musimeci in the co-headliner for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video later this week in Bangkok.

The champion-versus-champion clash will be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4 and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio shared that contrary to the take of many, Jarred Brooks is no longer a stranger to grappling because as mixed martial artists it is part of their training.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate said:

“I don’t agree with those who say that Jarred Brooks will be entering unfamiliar territory in this submission grappling match. As an MMA athlete, grappling is part of our training, and jiu-jitsu is part of our training.”

Watch Pacio’s interview below:

Jarred Brooks will be moving up in weight in his match at ONE Fight Night 13, which is in line with his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

He said he is excited to pit his ground game anchored on catch wrestling against the topnotch jiu-jitsu skills of Mikey Musumeci.

Flyweight submission grappling world champion Musumeci, for his part, is out to make it three straight successful title defenses this year.

He first defended the grappling gold in January with a unanimous decision victory over Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren. Then in May in the United States, he stopped Osamah Almarwai of Yemen by submission (rear-naked choke) late in their 10-minute title joust.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ became world champion last September, defeating Cleber Sousa of Brazil by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Pacio earlier this year left his longtime home of Team Lakay and is now looking to make waves again in ONE Championship under the banner of newly formed Lions Nation MMA.