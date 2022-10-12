“I don’t know why” - Joshua Pacio questions why Jarred Brooks is being uncharacteristically quiet in training vlog

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is eight weeks away from stepping into the circle with rival Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

The buildup to this fight has been epic so far, with both men trading barbs through press and social media for the better part of the past 12 months. Since Brooks joined ONE Championship in 2021, the two have been on a collision course. Now, they are set to meet in front of Pacio’s hometown crowd in Manila, Philippines.

Pacio will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against Brooks, the division’s No.1-ranked contender, in the main event of ONE 164. The event is set to be broadcast live from the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 3.

‘The Passion’, coming off a recent bout with the flu, resumed training with Team Lakay last week. The MMA Super-Fan YouTube channel caught up with the 26-year-old and got his thoughts on Brooks ahead of the big fight.

Pacio questioned the relative silence coming from Brooks’ camp, which is certainly uncharacteristic for the usually brash and outspoken American.

Joshua Pacio said:

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling excited. There’s about two months left, and after three years, we’re going to enter the Mall of Asia Arena. Jarred Brooks, the trash talking stopped, I don’t know why. But I’m very excited [for] the press conference. I think he’s going to bring his words. I’m just excited for the Filipino crowd.”

Catch the video below:

Although confident of victory, Pacio knows and understands that ‘The Monkey God’ will be one of his toughest tests inside the circle. He realizes the danger that Brooks presents. The 26-year-old Baguio City native said:

“He’s very dangerous in all aspects. He’s been there at the top, fighting high-caliber athletes. His wrestling is high level. I respect him as an athlete. But I’m [the] champion for a reason. We worked hard to get here. It [won’t be] easy to get the belt from me.”

Joshua Pacio looking to strike with Jarred Brooks, but expects a ground war

Filipino sensation Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio is ready for whatever Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks brings to the table.

The interesting clash of styles between striker and wrestler is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks at ONE 164, but Pacio says he’s prepared for wherever this fight goes.

In the same interview, Joshua Pacio said:

“I think he’s going to test his improved striking, like what he said. But at the end of the day, he’s going to use his bread and butter -- his wrestling -- to pressure me in the cage, on the ground. We’re ready. I have so many weapons, and I’m going to use the [entire] arsenal in the fight.”

Pacio hasn’t fought since a September 2021 victory over Yosuke Saruta to retain his strawweight world title. Meanwhile, Brooks has strung together three impressive victories against the strawweight elite in Pacio’s absence.

When Joshua Pacio and Brooks meet in the circle, they will determine who is the rightful ruler of the stacked 125-pound division in ONE Championship.

