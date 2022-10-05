“I will be working like a mad man” - Jarred Brooks like a man possessed in training for Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is a man on the precipice of greatness. After a lifetime in pursuit, the American-born wrestler is about to engage in the biggest fight of his career. 'The Monkey God' will soon be fighting for the ONE strawweight world championship.

The 29-year-old athlete is fully aware of the stakes going into this bout. Headlining in enemy territory, he will look to take ONE gold off long-reigning Filipino-born world champion Joshua Pacio.

At ONE 164, hosted in Manila, Philippines, Brooks will look to earn the illustrious ONE Championship world title.

On Instagram, the US-born fighter said the real training is now beginning and that he will have a tough eight-week training camp until the fight on December 3:

"The real fight preparation comes into play these last two months I will be working like a mad man to achieve beyond what I thought was reachable! Work is being done and I will be ready."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Brooks is undefeated in ONE Championship and has looked nearly flawless in his six-fight win streak. Along the way, 'The Monkey God' even defeated a training partner of Pacio when he submitted Lito Adiwang.

Jarred Brooks believes no one can beat him

Jarred Brooks already believes he is the best fighter on the planet. However, standing in his way is 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks explained that his trash talk is just him speaking the truth. The American said:

“I talk a lot, so I’m always going to have my haters, but the people that know the sport and know me definitely have that respect for me. There’s nobody in the world that can beat me. I believe that to the core of my heart, and that’s not trash talk.”

After defeating Pacio, Brooks already has his eyes on future opponents. He's looking to clean out the division after taking the strawweight crown for himself. 'The Monkey God' explained:

“After that, I can go against people like Gustavo Balart, he looked pretty good today, and so did ‘Mini T’ [Danial Williams]. I can’t deny them what they want, but I’d like to go up to flyweight and fight Adriano Moraes.”

Jarred Brooks first needs to earn the strawweight throne, which he will have the opportunity to do when he faces Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 on December 3 in a five-round headlining fight.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

