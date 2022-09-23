Jarred Brooks wants super-fights with Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

First-ranked ONE Championship strawweight mixed martial arts contender ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks isn’t looking past his upcoming opponent, reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. However, he can’t help but think of the many doors that will open for him if he beats the fiery Filipino.

Brooks and Pacio are set to lock horns at ONE 164 on December 3, which emanates live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The showdown will be for Pacio’s ONE strawweight world title.

If and when he beats ‘The Passion,’ Brooks says he will be looking to explore his options at flyweight and has a couple of massive names on his mind already. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks said:

“I'd really just love a super fight with Demetrious Johnson, it doesn't matter if it's for a title or anything like that. That's just a dream come true. At the end of the day, fighting somebody with the prowess of Demetrious, even Adriano Moraes. Adriano Moraes is an amazing fighter. I would be humbled to just even share the circle with both of those guys.”

Watch the interview below:

Obviously, Johnson and Moraes are the two best fighters at flyweight. ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘Mikinho’ recently put together an instant classic at ONE on Prime Video 1 last month, with Johnson taking home a scintillating flying knee KO and the ONE Championship belt in one of the most memorable performances of his glorious career.

However, the ever-confident Jarred Brooks feels he could beat both Johnson and Moraes if they ever meet in the circle -- bold claims that can only be backed up by action.

Joshua Pacio shrugs off Jarred Brooks’ trash talk, says he’s Conor McGregor knockoff

Jarred Brooks does not mince his words, and he’s had a few of them for every fighter in his weight class since entering ONE Championship in late 2021, Joshua Pacio included.

However, ‘The Passion’ says Brooks’ trash talk doesn’t particularly bother him and believes a bit of pre-fight pageantry goes a long way to sell fights. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said:

“No offense to Jarred Brooks, but the way I see his trash talk is that he’s just a Conor McGregor wannabe. I respect his skills, and all that he has achieved in his career, but when he started calling out fighters in ONE, all I could think about was this is the Conor McGregor effect.”

“My honest opinion is that, I think his trash talk is good for selling fights. As long as it doesn’t go too far. I think it builds a lot of drama and makes people want to watch. Great marketing strategy, but that’s all it is. Nothing more, nothing less.”

