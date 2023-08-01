Joshua Pacio recalls dealing with Jarred Brooks’ immense top pressure: “He felt heavier than he is”

Filipino mixed martial arts star Joshua Pacio is giving rival and ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks a fair chance as the American competes in a submission grappling match later this week.

‘The Monkey God’ will challenge fellow ONE champion Mikey Musumeci for the flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The champion-versus-champion title showdown will serve as the co-headliner for the event, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jarred Brooks is competing in his first grappling match and moving up in weight for his upcoming fight in his quest to become a double ONE world champion.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio shared that while 30-year-old Brooks may be coming in as an underdog against reigning flyweight grappling king Mikey Musumeci, one should not be completely down on his chances for he knows how to work with his advantages.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate said:

“I felt his top pressure as a wrestler and it was a lot different than I’ve ever experienced before. I mean, he’s light weight-wise, but he felt heavier than he is because of that pressure.”

Joshua Pacio was referring to his last fight back in December against Jarred Brooks, which saw him lose the ONE strawweight world title by unanimous decision

Check out the interview below:

While he is competing in his first grappling match under ONE, Jarred Brooks has warned that his jiu-jitsu skills is nothing to sneeze at and that he is capable of coming up with surprises to win.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, recognizes that ‘The Monkey God’ will be a handful come fight night but he is nonetheless confident of retaining the world title he won last September for a third time.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.