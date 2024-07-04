Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio expects the upcoming clash between Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa to carry with it some serious title implications.

Even though both Miado and Minowa are sitting on a couple of three-fight losing skids, their strawweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 23 on Friday, July 5 could pave the way for the strawweight MMA division's next title contender.

Minowa currently sits as the No.4-ranked contender in the division — a spot he'll look to cling onto as Jeremy Miado enters the Circle determined to simultaneously snap his losing streak and thrust himself into the division's top five.

Offering his take on Miado vs. Minowa inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Joshua Pacio believes that their clash will ultimately be one of two tales.

“Given the division's current developments, it's either a sprint to the top or a fierce battle to hold onto their positions in the rankings," Pacio told ONE Championship.

Jeremy Miado looks to keep his 100% finish rate intact against Hiroba Minowa

Since 2023, Jeremy Miado has struggled to find the win column, dropping three fights in a row against Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, and Keito Yamakita.

Still, Miado is regarded by many as one of the most exciting fighters in all of ONE Championship, courtesy of his impressive 100 percent finish rate which includes six wins and six corresponding knockouts.

Snapping his skid in highlight-reel fashion could very well launch 'The Jaguar' into title contention, though that will be easier said than done as he takes on a man who has never been finished in his 18 fights as a professional.

Hiroba Minowa entered ONE Championship with back-to-back wins against Lito Adiwang and Alex Silva. Unfortunately, he's found it difficult to see his hand raised in recent years, dropping fights against Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart.

Who breaks through and finally finds their way back to the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

