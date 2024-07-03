Joshua Pacio says Jeremy Miado-Hiroba Minowa tie will be determined by ‘who strategically deploys their best weapons first’

Current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will be rooting for his countryman, Jeremy Miado, at ONE Fight Night 23, but 'The Passion' recognizes that it'll ultimately come done to whoever deploys their best weapon first.

Desperate to bring his three-fight losing skid to an end, 'The Jaguar' will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday night, July 5, for a showdown with No.4 ranked strawweight MMA contender Hiroba Minowa.

Trending

Offering his taking on the highly anticipated clash, Joshua Pacio made it clear that his allegiance stands with Miado, but as far as who comes out on top, it'll come down to whoever can execute their skills before the other:

"Of course, I'm rooting for Jeremy Miado," Pacio told spin.ph in a recent interview. "But objectively speaking, the fighter who strategically deploys their best weapons first is likely to win the match.”

Miado goes into the bout with an impressive 100 percent finish rate under the ONE Championship banner — six knockouts from as many triumphs.

Minowa and Miado can narrow the gap to Joshua Pacio's gold with a win at ONE Fight Night 23

Jeremy Miado will need to bring all the power he can when he steps inside the Circle for a scrap with one of the strawweight division's most formidable foes.

After scoring back-to-back wins against Lito Adiwang and Alex Silva in his first two promotional appearances, Minowa, like his ONE Fight Night 23 opponent, has found himself on a three-fight losing streak, though his strength of schedule has been a tough one — to say the least.

In his last three outings, Minowa has squared off with former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks and top-five contenders Bokang Masunyane and Gustavo Balart.

If Minowa can find his way back into the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, he'll thrust himself back into the strawweight MMA title picture and perhaps have a chance at Joshua Pacio's gold someday.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback