“I guess he got tired” - Joshua Pacio surprised by the lack of trash talk from Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio has felt a bit of change about Jarred Brooks’ behavior heading into their world title match in Manila. The reigning ONE strawweight world champion realized that his new challenger hasn’t been talking smack lately.

While the trash talk has died down a bit, that doesn’t mean Pacio’s letting his foot off the pedal as he prepares to defend his gold against Brooks at ONE 164 on December 3 at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena.

Brooks went on a verbal rampage, calling out Pacio and his stable Team Lakay, but the past few months have been a relative calm for the Filipino star.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said he’s observed Brooks’ lack of trash talk as of late. He feels that the No.1-ranked strawweight contender got a bit tired since he barely engaged in the conversation.

Joshua Pacio said:

“I don’t think he’s talked in a bit. It’s like he suddenly stopped. At first, he really went all out with the trash talk. I paid no attention to it. I guess he got tired. Anyway, I’m not affected by it at all. I think it is actually a little funny, to be honest.”

Brooks, who’s 3-0 in ONE Championship, went on a stinging campaign against Pacio and the whole Team Lakay upon arriving at the promotion in November 2021.

‘The Monkey God’ called out Pacio at every opportunity he got, but the Filipino star didn’t get into a back-and-forth with Brooks and only talked whenever he did his media responsibilities.

Nevertheless, Pacio has been gearing up for the highly anticipated contest in ONE Championship’s return to the Philippines.

If his recent form is to be judged, Pacio has looked indomitable, going on a four-fight winning streak. The latest of his string of wins was a one-sided beatdown of rival Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

Joshua Pacio pumped for ONE Championship’s return to Manila

It’s been more than two years since the Philippines had a ONE Championship card, and Joshua Pacio is all kinds of hyped for the promotion’s return to his homeland.

Pacio last fought in Manila at ONE: Fire and Fury in January 2020 when he beat former world champion Alex Silva to retain the ONE strawweight world title.

In the same ONE Championship interview, Pacio said that the energy the Filipino crowd brings is an unmatched experience.

“I’m super excited because I’ve fought all over the world in many different stadiums, but nothing can compare to Manila. The energy of the Filipino people is unmatched. It’s just a different aura,” said Joshua Pacio.

