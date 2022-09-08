Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks can rap all he wants, but will still get knocked out at ONE 164

Joshua Pacio believes he can be the first fighter in ONE Championship to stop US-born wrestler Jarred Brooks. The two will fight for the ONE strawweight world championship at ONE 164 this December.

Reigning world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio is aware of 'The Monkey God's' rap skills and admits that he enjoys it. However, he said that won't matter in the fight. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“I’ve heard his rap [songs], and I think it’s great. Those are some great mic skills, to be honest. He can make a new one and use it as his entrance music, rap his way to the circle. Then after, I will go and knock him out.”

'The Monkey God' has run through ONE Championship's strawweight division and defeated teammates of Pacio's along the way. Consecutively, Brooks defeated Bokang Masunyane, Hiroba Minowa, and Lito Adiwang.

On these victories, he rapped:

"Came into ONE, people thought I was done when they heard that I had to fight Lito. Stepped in the circle, gave him that work, wrapped him up like a burrito ... Say my piece, Pacio down, I'm the real king, hand me my crown."

Joshua Pacio ready for a challenge against Jarred Brooks

Pacio and Brooks are ready for a major challenge when they collide with the strawweight crown on the line. The ONE strawweight world champion explained in an interview with ONE that he recognizes the ability that Brooks has and knows it will not be an easy fight.

“Jarred earned his spot at the top. He beat a lot of big names, all the guys in the top five. All I can say is that he’s a very dangerous opponent and this isn’t going to be an easy fight by any means. He’s no walk in the park."

Joshua Pacio also added that this will not be an easy fight for 'The Monkey God'. He will be fighting in enemy territory as this December 3 event is hosted at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Pacio added:

“At the same time, I can say it won’t be easy for him to take the belt either. I’ve worked hard for this for many years. There can only be one winner in the fight, but I know no matter what, it won’t be easy for him. I’m extremely confident I can beat him and retain my world title.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship WENT OFF on Yosuke Saruta to close the book on their epic trilogy! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Joshua PacioWENT OFF on Yosuke Saruta to close the book on their epic trilogy! #ONERevolution Joshua Pacio 🇵🇭 WENT OFF on Yosuke Saruta to close the book on their epic trilogy! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JZSM2D1DxF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard