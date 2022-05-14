Watch: Team Lakay posts Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks teaser for ONE 158 title bout

The war between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks is only just beginning. ONE strawweight champion Pacio will look to defend his title against Brooks in the headliner of ONE 158 on June 3, 2022.

Team Lakay, the gym where Pacio trains, has put together a teaser video for this title fight.

Check out the video below:

Jarred Brooks is on an impressive three-fight win streak in ONE Championship, including a win over Pacio's training partner Lito Adiwang.

In the clip, the American wrestler says:

"He is tough. I can't say that Joshua Pacio isn't tough. I am definitely looking forward to our fight. He has not gone the distance with anybody, nobody, that has been like me. Good luck Joshua. I hope you're watching this very carefully because this is gonna be the last time that you're going to hold a ONE Championship belt, my friend... Be prepared because Jarred Brooks is on his way to win a ONE Championship title."

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks at ONE 158

'The Passion' has been the champion of ONE's strawweight division since capturing the title against Yosuke Saruta in 2019. He won this fight via a headkick knockout in his home country of The Philippines. His last fight was a defense of his title against the same opponent in September last year.

Will @ChillemDafoe Joshua Pacio defends his ONE strawweight belt by knocking out Yosuke Saruta in their trilogy bout Joshua Pacio defends his ONE strawweight belt by knocking out Yosuke Saruta in their trilogy bout https://t.co/1d86evPkWc

Brooks is on a campaign of trash-talk against the champion. Pacio has responded by saying that he understands the trash-talk but prefers the respectful and honorable martial arts ways.

Here's what the champion said to SCMP MMA:

“I'm not annoyed with him. I understand what he's doing. I understand the business side of this sport and I think he's trying to get in my head. But nah, man, that's your thing, do your thing. This is mine. I can't do trash-talking because this is my personality. And I'm setting an example for the next generation here in my country – and it's all about the core values of martial arts.”

Watch Joshua Pacio's interview below:

The two fighters represent the top of the ONE strawweight division. Pacio is the long reigning champion and will look to add more title defenses to his record. Meanwhile, Jarred Brooks has looked unstoppable in his ONE Championship run so far.

Edited by Aziel Karthak