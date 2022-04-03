“I’m coming for Joshua Pacio no matter what”-Jarred Brooks wants title fight by any means necessary

Jarred Brooks has been impressive in his ONE Championship tenure, going through his first two assignments in dominant fashion.

His two victories inside the circle catapulted him to the No.2 contender spot in the strawweight division. He still has to get over No.1 contender Bokang Masunyane, but Brooks has been fixated on a clash with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio since joining the Asian martial arts organization.

Pacio began his second reign atop the division in April 2019 and has been nothing but spectacular during his rule.

In an interview with Asian MMA’s Andrew Whitelaw, Brooks said that he has no problem facing Masunyane to prove he is the rightful next challenger to Pacio's throne:

"Josh is a beast and he’s definitely somebody I look forward to fighting in the future and I know that he doesn’t seem keen on what I’m doing in the strawweight division right now but I’m coming for Joshua Pacio no matter what."

Pacio was last seen in the circle against Yosuke Saruta in September 2021, when he knocked out the Japanese fighter in an all-important trilogy fight. Meanwhile, Brooks took care of business against Pacio's stablemate Lito Adiwang and top Japanese strawweight Hiroba Minowa.

Watch Jarred Brooks' full interview below:

Jarred Brooks plans to clear out strawweight before facing Pacio

‘The Monkey God’ said that he doesn’t plan to idly wait for a title shot against Pacio but instead take the time to challenge any other contenders in the division. The former UFC fighter submitted Adiwang in his debut fight in October 2021 and followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Minowa in January 2022.

Jarred Brooks is more than willing to face other members of the strawweight division’s top five. He said:

"As far as I’m concerned, it just gives me more time to clear out the strawweight division and give me more opportunities at the end of the day. When I clear out the strawweight division, it’s gonna be easy from there in my opinion."

Edited by Avinash Tewari