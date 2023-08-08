“Journalistic award deserved for this” - Andrew Tate's legal aid releases audio of ‘evil’ accuser allegedly admitting to past misconduct

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were recently released from house arrest following a highly publicized judicial dispute.

The former kickboxer and his younger sibling faced charges including r*pe, human trafficking, and running a criminal organization that exploited vulnerable women.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision came after the formal charges were brought against 'Cobra', Tristan, and two Romanian women in June. The court's ruling limits the movements of all four individuals to Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County, unless they get approval from a judge to travel elsewhere.

Andrew Tate's legal supporter and journalist Sulaiman Ahmed recently took to Twitter to release an audio recording of one of the girls who had leveled accusations against Tate.

Surprisingly, in the recording, she allegedly appears to be admitting to her past wrongdoings.

Ahmed's investigative journalism efforts have received praise from the fans.

"It will be interesting to see the full presentation of her defence, that’s for sure."

"Wow…this is something out of a suspense thriller movie plot!! Unbelievable and scary!!"

"Detective mode on."

"Heartless woman. You can hear it in her voice. No remorse."

"Journalistic award deserved for this."

"EVIL."

Andrew Tate alleges he turned down a $50 million offer from 'The Matrix'

Andrew Tate has recently made claims on Twitter about a substantial $50 million proposal from 'The Matrix' shortly after his release from house arrest.

According to Tate, this group aims to weaken influential individuals in order to enhance their dominance over society. He connects his past arrest for human trafficking and money laundering with 'The Matrix':

"They hate me and attack me because my masculine essence makes it very clear that I haven't sold out. They invited me -private parties, private islands, celebrity parties, Special 'Agents' and 'Managers'... Even sponsorship contracts if I don't discuss certain things. $50,000,000! I said no to everything. Then I went to jail."

