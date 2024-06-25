Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have previously used

The highly anticipated showdown between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez is set to take place this Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Estrada is poised to defend his WBC and Ring Magazine super-flyweight titles against Rodriguez.

Trending

Estrada is preparing for his fifth defense of his 115-pound championships, marking his return to the ring after an 18-month hiatus. His last bout was a majority decision victory over Roman Gonzalez in their trilogy fight held in December 2022. Estrada claimed the unified champion title by outpointing Brian Viloria in April 2013.

'El Gallo' was previously in discussions for a WBC/WBA unification bout against Kazuto Ioka, but the fight did not materialize. Estrada, a former unified flyweight champion, moved up to the 115-pound division aiming to become a two-division champion. His initial attempt resulted in a loss to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a memorable bout in February 2018. However, Estrada avenged this defeat with a points victory 14 months later, headlining an event in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, a unified champion at 112 pounds, is returning to the 115-pound division after achieving a career-best victory last December when he stopped Sunny Edwards in nine rounds to unify the flyweight titles.

'Bam' claimed the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title in February 2022 by outpointing Carlos Cuadras. Four months later, Rodriguez secured an eighth-round stoppage against Rungvisai in his first title defense. After another successful defense, Rodriguez moved down to the 112-pound division, where he captured a vacant title by defeating Cristian Gonzalez last April.

The fight card broadcast is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, June 29, in the United States. For viewers in the United Kingdom, this corresponds to a start time of 12 AM GMT on Sunday, June 30.

The main event ring walks are expected to commence around 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT in the U.S., which is 4 AM GMT in the U.K. However, these times are subject to change based on the duration of the undercard fights.

The boxers' entrances are crucial to the spectacle of high-profile bouts, acting as the dramatic prelude that captivates the audience and sets the stage. While the walkout songs for Estrada and Rodriguez have yet to be revealed, we can explore the tracks they selected for their previous entrances.

Which songs did Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez walkout to?

With an impressive professional record of 44-3, including 28 wins by knockout, Juan Francisco Estrada brings a wealth of experience to the ring and carries the responsibility of defending his titles.

'El Gallo' selected 'El Rengo Del Gallo Giro' by the renowned Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte as his entrance song for the fight against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, adding a cultural touch to his ring walk.

For his pivotal bout against Victor Mendez, Estrada has opted to enter the ring to 'El Papá De Los Pollitos' by the Mexican band Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Meanwhile, Jesse Rodriguez is poised to ascend to pound-for-pound recognition, standing at a pivotal juncture in his boxing career with an undefeated professional record of 19-0, including 12 wins by knockout.

'Bam' is relatively fresh in his boxing career compared to his opponent, a fact mirrored in his choice of entrance music. For his fight against Sunny Edwards, Rodriguez walked out to the energetic rhythms of '100 Bars & Gunnin' by Hispanic rapper Ramirez (also known as Draco the Dragon).