Julian Marquez, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot win Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses for UFC Vegas 23

The Fight of the Night and Performances of the Night bonuses have been revealed for UFC Vegas 23. The FOTN bonus was given to the main card bout between Julian Marquez and Sam Alvey. Whereas the Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded to Mackenzie Dern and Mateusz Gamrot for their brilliant wins on the night.

In the preliminary card for UFC Vegas 23, Mateusz Gamrot knocked out Scott Holtzman in the second round of their fight. The Polish fighter has recently been praised by his fellow countryman and UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

During his fight, Gamrot proved why he is worth all the hype, as he took out Holtzman inside 1 minute 30 seconds of round two.

Moving on to the main card, Mackenzie Dern competed in the second fight of the night and the submission wizard was in total control of the bout right from the get-go.

The Brazilian-American fighter dominated Nina Nunes on the mat and with only seconds remaining in the first round, Dern submitted Nunes via an armbar.

Shifting gears to Fight of the Night, the middleweight bout between Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez was an absolutely wild bout. The two men swung for the fences right from the opening bell and after catching Alvey with a flurry of punches, Marquez submitted his opponent unconscious in the second round of their fight.

UFC Vegas 23 was a successful event on the ABC Network

The UFC Vegas 23 event went smoothly from start to finish. The main card saw the likes of Daniel Rodriguez and Arnold Allen also register big wins, with D-Rod opening the night with an accomplished performance against Mike Perry.

Allen continued his unbeaten run with a win over Sodiq Yusuff in the co-main event of the night. In the final bout of the card, Marvin Vettori dominated Kevin Holland and got the job done with a unanimous decision win over Trailblazer.