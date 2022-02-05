Julianna Pena on Amanda Nunes rematch and proving first win was not a fluke - "My chance to hush the naysayers up"

Julianna Pena seems determined to validate her status as the true bantamweight champion. She is also keen on silencing her critics by delivering an encore of her UFC 269 victory over Amanda Nunes.

Pena, along with Nunes, recently sat down for a virtual interview with ESPN MMA’s Michael Eaves. During the interview, she explained is driving her to secure another big win over the Brazilian. Pena also revealed she intends to face 'The Lioness' for her featherweight crown to determine who is the best fighter in the game:

"This is my chance to hush the naysayers out there and I've always been in this situation where I'm the underdog and no one believes in me. So this is just another chance to let everybody notice or put them on notice that I'm in this division and I'm here. Amanda has done so much for the sport - she has a bunch of belts in both weight classes and I think that's great. She is definitely one of the greatest of all times, but I also believe in my own skillset and I also know that we fought for that belt on that night and this [points to her title] is my belt just like she has her belt [women's featherweight title]. But then we're going to run it back and do it again and fight for that second belt and we can figure out, mano-a-mano, who the best woman is and who the last woman standing is."

Watch Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes' full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Julianna Pena is coming off a massive upset victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in December 2021. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was a huge underdog heading into the bout, but ended up submitting Nunes and snapping her 12-fight win streak.

Despite boasting an impressive resume, Pena received minimal pre-fight support from fans and the MMA community. Unfortunately for the newly minted champ, there are some who continue to doubt her toughness.

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes to go head-to-head as The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 coaches

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are expected to meet in a much-awaited rematch later this year. The pair will serve as coaches on Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The new season is set to kick off on May 3, 2022.

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes - TUF 30 official poster [Image credits: ufc.com]

Their stint as TUF coaches will also play a big role in intensifying their rivalry before they finally square off for a second time in the cage.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two champions will coach teams of four women’s flyweights and four men’s heavyweights competing for UFC contracts. Pena's UFC career jump started when she won Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2013.

Edited by John Cunningham