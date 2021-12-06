"She has called me delusional" - Julianna Pena believes Amanda Nunes is not taking her seriously ahead of UFC 269 title fight

Amanda Nunes is set to put her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 269 this weekend.

While Nunes will look to further cement her legacy as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, Pena will fight to achieve the biggest crowning moment of her career.

Julianna Pena is a massive underdog heading into the bout despite her impressive resume. She feels that even the champion isn't taking her seriously.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Pena was asked whether she believes Nunes realizes how dangerous she is. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' responded:

"No, I don't think that she does. I think she has called me delusional. She said that I'm reckless. I don't think that she is taking me seriously at all. And you know, that is fine."

Julianna Pena is ready to prove her doubters wrong by dethroning Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes isn't the only one doubting Julianna Pena ahead of their upcoming fight. Many in the MMA community believe that the bantamweight contender will be nothing more than just another stepping stone on the Brazilian's march towards becoming the GOAT. However, Pena had a message for all her doubters:

"I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on me and they think that I'm a sacrificial lamb but I definitely think that, you know, I know that I'm definitely not a sacrificial lamb and everyone loves an underdog. So, I'm just ready to get out there and bring something better to the table."

You can watch Julianna Pena's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Julianna Pena is one of the last legitimate contenders that Amanda Nunes has yet to face in the division. Her professional MMA record stands at 10-4, with some of her most notable wins having come over the likes of Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes is the No.1-ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and boasts a 21-4 record. The 'Lioness' has overcome every obstacle put in front of her since becoming champion and belongs in the overall conversation on the all-time greatest fighter in MMA history.

The Brazilian has outclassed almost every opponent across every facet of fighting in her recent title defenses. She'll look to do the same in Las Vegas this Saturday.

