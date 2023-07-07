Julianna Pena channels inner Conor McGregor, shoves Din Thomas to the ground in hilarious TUF skit

In a hilarious interaction, Julianna Pena channeled her inner Conor McGregor as she got involved in a staged scuffle with UFC analyst and former fighter, Din Thomas.

Thomas took to his Instagram to share a clip of himself and Pena arguing with each other. The pair, mimicking fighters getting into an argument to promote their fights, went at each other and got up close.

Thomas posted the clip with the caption:

"She wanted that smoke"

Check out the clip here:

Towards the end of the clip, Pena shoves Thomas, who goes crashing to the floor. He gets up and does a rather hilarious bit, while the former women's bantamweight champion, referring to Conor McGregor's famous words, says:

"You'll do nothing. That's right. You'll do nothing. This is my show. My house. Better get out of here, Din."

Julianna Pena has been known for her bravado, which was on full display when she beat Amanda Nunes in one of the sport's greatest underdog stories. Since then, Pena's confidence has grown to another level.

Julianna Pena hopes to secure title shot after Amanda Nunes' retirement

Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana via a dominant unanimous decision at UFC 289 and then called it quits on her fighting career. Nunes was initially set to face Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout at the pay-per-view, but Pena was forced to withdraw due to injury.

After Nunes' retirement and Pena's chances of a trilogy bout over, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has campaigned to be next in line to compete for the vacant 135-pound women's bantamweight strap.

Julianna Pena does hold a valid claim to be the next in line, as she defeated Nunes via rear-naked choke at UFC 269. Who her opponent will be, however, is up in the air.

One name that has come up is Raquel Pennington. 'The Ultimate Fighter' veteran competed alongside Pena in season 18. Pennington was eliminated in the semi-final, while Pena went on to win the whole thing.

Speaking to the media, Pennington said that she hopes to fight Pena for the vacant bantamweight belt:

"This has been a fight that I've been waiting for since The Ultimate Fighter... 10 years later, there's no way I'm not coming out of that octagon without my hand being raised."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"This has been a fight that I've been waiting for since The Ultimate Fighter... 10 years later, there's no way I'm not coming out of that octagon without my hand being raised." Raquel Pennington expects to fight Julianna Peña for the vacant bantamweight title next"This has been a fight that I've been waiting for since The Ultimate Fighter... 10 years later, there's no way I'm not coming out of that octagon without my hand being raised." Raquel Pennington expects to fight Julianna Peña for the vacant bantamweight title next 🏆"This has been a fight that I've been waiting for since The Ultimate Fighter... 10 years later, there's no way I'm not coming out of that octagon without my hand being raised." https://t.co/YtZ6mX42aA

Poll : 0 votes