"You're breaking my heart, Chuck" - Julianna Pena claims Chuck Liddell bashed women's MMA during UFC 266

Julianna Pena, the No.4-ranked UFC women's pound-for-pound fighter, has claimed that the legendary Chuck Liddell bashed women's mixed martial arts during the UFC 266 co-main event.

Speaking on episode 118 of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, Pena revealed that Liddell didn't make a very good first impression in September last year but was "so pleasant" during their second meeting a few days ago.

"I actually sat next to Chuck Liddell for the [UFC 270] fight on Saturday. But I didn't know how to feel... Two/three [PPVs] ago [at UFC 266], I sat behind him and it was the first time I had ever seen him. Valentina [Shevchenko] was fighting Lauren Murphy and he was just like not happy. He was like women's fighting is [bad]. I was like you're breaking my heart, Chuck! He was like that the whole fight... I sat next to him the last time and I was trying to give him a chance [to take back that statement]. You know the second time meeting him was so pleasant," said Pena.

Shevchenko made her sixth successful women's flyweight title defense against Murphy via TKO in the fourth round. 'Bullet' currently occupies the No.1 spot in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are reportedly front-runners to be coaches in The Ultimate Fighter

UFC president Dana White had earlier claimed that the Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes rematch would be the biggest women's fight in the history of women's MMA.

Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes and claiming the belt at UFC 269 in December 2021. The 'Lioness' is expected to get an immediate rematch considering all her achievements inside the octagon.

Now, it is being speculated that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and her most recent Brazilian opponent are set to be coaches on the 2022 season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show.

"Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the next season of TUF, per sources," posted Helwani.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the next season of TUF, per sources.

Nunes still holds the UFC women's featherweight belt and last defended the title at UFC 259 in March 2021.

