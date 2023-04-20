Julianna Pena daughter: Who is the father of the former women's bantamweight champion's child?

Julianna Pena, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, has a daughter, Isabella Cruz, who is frequently seen accompanying her mother during fights. It turns out that Luis Alejandre, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer, and practitioner, is the proud father of Pena's child.

Julianna Pena (L) and Luis Alejandre (R)

Alejandre has been a supportive partner to Pena throughout her career in the UFC. Despite maintaining a low-key profile, he has made a name for himself in the martial arts community.

He has a black belt in martial arts and is a sought-after defensive tactics instructor for police agencies, the US Army, and the 100 Club. Alejandre is also the founder and owner of Stronghold jiu-jitsu Academy in Nashville Avenue, Chicago.

Not only has Alejandre been an integral part of Pena's journey to the top of the UFC, but he has also been sharing his passion for martial arts with his daughter. Pena and Alejandre's daughter, Isabella Cruz, has been learning jiu-jitsu from him since age two.

Despite his accomplishments and involvement in the martial arts community, Alejandre has maintained a low-key profile, staying out of the limelight. However, his unwavering support for Pena and their family is evident in their journey together.

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena trilogy at UFC 289

The announcement of the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy as the main event for UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada, has generated significant excitement among fight fans. The two fighters have a storied history, each having won one bout in their previous encounters. The upcoming trilogy fight will serve as the decider, with the winner taking home the UFC women's bantamweight gold.

Their last fight at UFC 277 ended in a unanimous decision victory for Amanda Nunes, leveling the score at 1-1. With both fighters eager to settle the score once and for all, the anticipation for their third showdown is high.

Amanda Nunes is regarded as one of the greatest female fighters in UFC history. The Brazilian has held titles in two weight classes, bantamweight and featherweight, and has dominantly defeated numerous top contenders. Julianna Pena, on the other hand, is known for her grappling skills and relentless pressure. She has also improved, making her a formidable opponent for Nunes.

