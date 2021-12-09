Julianna Pena explains why she is 'the worst stylistic matchup' for Amanda Nunes 

Women's bantamweight title challenger Julianna Pena is convinced she could provide the toughest test of Amanda Nunes' career thus far.

During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the former Ultimate Fighter winner explained why she is "the worst stylistic matchup" for Nunes, who has been the single most dominant champion in the UFC over the past several years. According to Pena:

"None of my fights have been pretty. You know what I mean? None of my fights has been this tailored: 'I touch you with my pinky finger and you got knocked out.' That's not the way that fighting is, that's a fairytale. I think that if you go back again and watch any of my fights, you can see that they have been grinding, ugly fights. And anybody that has gotten in there with me has never said, 'Oh, that was just the easiest fight of my life.' They had to work. They had to work for every inch that they got on me. And, you know, that's just my style of fighting. That is why I am the worst stylistic matchup for Amanda."

Watch Julianna Pena talk about her fight with Amanda Nunes:

Nunes vs. Pena was initially booked as the co-main event for UFC 265. However, the Brazilian champ was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19.

Pena earned the opportunity after defeating Sara McMann via third-round submission in January. Meanwhile, Nunes has been on a tear since 2015, with 12 consecutive wins, including nine title fights, under her belt.

Chael Sonnen and Miesha Tate believe Julianna Pena could beat Amanda Nunes

If the Las Vegas odds are to be believed, then defending the title against Julianna Pena should be a cakewalk for Amanda Nunes. As it stands, Nunes is listed as a -900 prohibitive favorite on multiple betting sites. However, MMA stars Chael Sonnen and Miesha Tate believe Pena has what it takes to give Nunes a run for her money.

According to Tate, Pena's wrestling and top game will provide her with a unique advantage over Nunes. She added that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will be able to give the champion different looks and force her to fight out of her comfort zone.

Meanwhile, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger is convinced that Pena has the tools to score a major upset over Nunes. Sonnen believes Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena could be this generation's version of "Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson."

