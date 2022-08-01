"Just a cat scratch that required a few stitches" - Tough as nails Julianna Pena claims 'no chunks missing' from her head following nasty cut, angles for a third fight with Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena is only hours out of her war against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, but seems already fired up for a trilogy bout. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' had a tough night at the office with Nunes dominating all five rounds, but her ability to take severe punishment and keep fighting was inspirational.

Pena suffered two gnarly cuts to her forehead and seemed badly beaten up after the fight. Yet, the former bantamweight champion went on Instagram to give an update on her injuries and who she wants next by saying:

"Tougher than a two dollar steak. Thanks for the love everyone! Just a cat scratch that required a few stitches, no chunks missing, no surgery necessary. Love you all! We’re 1-1 now #peopleschamp #trilogy #penavsnunes3 #lfg Best compliment of the day from my boy @mikemav22"

Nunes was a completely different fighter in the rematch. 'The Lioness' stayed calm and picked her punches carefully. The Brazilian also utilized her grappling frequently and dominated Pena to win the title back. The question is, will the UFC give 'The Venezuelan Vixen' an immediate trilogy fight?

Amanda Nunes claims she could've finished Julianna Pena but wanted to prove a point

Nunes had Pena in trouble multiple times, including three knockdowns throughout the fight. 'The Lioness' was on a mission and continued to dominate Pena in stand-up and on the ground. During the post-fight interview, the Brazilian had this to say about being able to finish 'The Venezuelan Vixen' if she wanted:

“I know Julianna’s tough, I know. I was ready for that. I could’ve finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her. … I’m better than her. I proved it tonight."

Watch Amanda Nunes discuss the win against Julianna Pena below:

The dominant fashion in which Nunes beat Pena could make the trilogy seem unnecessary. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' deserves a rematch because 'The Lioness' got one, but everything seemed to be answered at UFC 277, Pena failed to ask any questions of the Brazilian during their gruelling bout.

With the potential trilogy against Valentina Shevchenko lurking, Amanda Nunes can put any future matchup with Pena on hold.

Amanda Nunes in the octagon with her daughter after the fight:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far