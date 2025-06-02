Julianna Pena reveals if she'd fight Kayla Harrison in case of weight miss at UFC 316

Julianna Pena has turned the spotlight on Kayla Harrison’s brutal weight cut ahead of their fight at UFC 316. The former PFL star has dropped down from 155 to 135 pounds since transitioning to the UFC, and some fans are wondering if she’ll even make the bantamweight limit on June 7.

Ad

Pena, though, made it clear she’s not walking away if Harrison misses weight. She considers herself a pro and says she’ll show up to scrap, no matter what the number on the scale says.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Pena said:

“Absolutely yes! Yes, I would, I’m a professional, I absolutely would... No, she’s [Harrison] a professional I don’t think about that too much at all."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Julianna Pena's comments below (10:00):

Ad

Leading up to the clash, Pena has accused Harrison of steroid use. Despite Harrison never failing a drug test, Pena raised concerns by suggesting that her current physique looks unnatural.

She referenced Harrison’s past appearance at 78 kilograms and implied her leaner, more muscular look at 135 pounds raises suspicion. In response, Harrison’s team dismissed the claims, pointing to her consistent body type and clean testing history.

Julianna Pena previews upcoming clash against Kayla Harrison

Julianna Pena views every fight as the toughest of her career, and she will carry the same mindset for the upcoming fight with Kayla Harrison at UFC 316. She considers Harrison an extreme threat, but treats her no differently than any past opponent.

Ad

Pena, while speaking in the aforementioned interview with Submission Radio, claimed that she focuses only on what she can control. Her preparation never changes regardless of name or hype. She said:

“Every time I signed on the dotted line to get inside that octagon with any of these opponents, they are always in my mind the toughest challenge that I've ever had. And every time I go get ready for a fight, I always say the same thing, 'This is the biggest fight of my life'... I don't take it lightly. I don't underestimate her abilities, and I take her as an extreme threat just like I do every single one of my opponents."

Ad

She added:

"So for me it's just all about making sure that I do what I know that I can do and staying focused and being that Kentucky Derby horse that stays narrowed into what I know that I can do, and that's what I focus on."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.