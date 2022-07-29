"That's the one thing you don't want Julianna to have in her arsenal" - Julianna Pena's coach reveals what makes her a much more dangerous opponent heading into UFC 277 rematch against Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena's coach Wayne Gregory recently shared his views on 'The Venezuelan Vixen' ahead of her rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Julianna Pena is all set to face Amanda Nunes for the second time at the main event of UFC 277, which is scheduled for July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Texas. This will be Pena's first title defense since claiming the bantamweight belt from Nunes back at UFC 269.

Pena could be seen training for her upcoming fight in the latest episode of the UFC 277 Embedded series. During the episode, Gregory appreciated 'The Venezuelan Vixen's' grit and perseverance, claiming that she is "more dangerous" than before.

Gregory said:

"Julianna pulled it off, and then all of a sudden the story started to spin like, 'Oh, she had an off night and this and that,' and next thing, she took it personal, right? And that's the one thing that you never want Julianna to have, like, in her arsenal, because that just drives her."

He added:

So, literally from the time we are on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, we started camp, and she has not stopped. And she's more dangerous today than she was then. And we will see what happens but it's gonna be fireworks."

You can check out episode 4 of the UFC 277 Embedded: Vlog Series below:

Julianna Pena accuses Amanda Nunes of spying on her ahead of rematch at UFC 277

During a press conference of the upcoming UFC 277, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' revealed that Amanda Nunes was caught watching Pena's practice videos during The Ultimate Fighter 30. According to Pena, 'The Lioness' and her team were sitting in a van watching the women's bantamweight champ's practice videos before being caught red-handed by the other side.

Narrating the entire incident, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' said:

"Funny enough, I was watching her sitting in her van, like, watching my practices. They got caught. They got caught big-time, and once we saw them watching our practices, they threw the car in reverse and they high-tailed out of there, and I'm like, 'I see what you guys are doing there.'"

Pena continued:

"I don't need to do any of that, though. The most important thing is I can learn a lot just by listening to the fights and how they corner and the way they are instructing the fighters on how to move and what combinations to throw and stuff like that."

You can check out Julianna Pena's interview below:

