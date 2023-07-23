Julija Stoliarenko rejects fan theory on Molly McCann easily giving in to armbar defeat at UFC London 

Molly McCann recently suffered a first-round armbar submission loss against Julija Stoliarenko at UFC London. With Stoliarenko being an armbar specialist, the plan for McCann was pretty clear: to keep the fight standing.

However, McCann couldn't keep Stoliarenko at a distance for long, and the Lithuanian took her down against the cage a minute and a half into the fight. While 'Meatball' managed to frantically fight off a rear-naked choke, she gave up position for a slick armbar and tapped immediately after it was locked in.

Catch the finish below:

With Molly McCann being absolutely ragdolled by Erin Blanchfield in her last outing, fans believe the Liverpudlian should have done more to avoid being taken down against Stoliarenko. However, Stoliarenko refuted this theory, giving McCann due credit for displaying impressive takedown defense as long as she could. The 30-year-old who picked up her second-ever UFC win on Saturday night, said in the post-fight media scrum:

"I just grabbed it. Oh she tried, she tried to [get back on her feet]... For takedown [defense] she actually stood pretty good posture. So I just changed little bit plan, how to take her down, and I did my job."

Catch Stolirenko's comments below:

Molly McCann talks about dealing with online hatred

Molly McCann shot to fame over the course of the last year, primarily due to her friendship with UFC star Paddy Pimblett. Although she also scored back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts, many believe Pimblett's company is her only claim to fame.

After her lopsided loss against Erin Blanchfield that snapped a three-fight winning streak last November, fans suddenly began trashing 'Meatball'. Speaking about how she handles the hatred, McCann said in the lead-up to her fight against Julija Stoliarenko:

“It’s a lot easier on the mental when you don’t look at the comments and you don’t have to go there. Because some of the stuff that your read— you would know, because you’ve been around the sport, obviously you see the comments that come through. For me, when Valentina [Shevchenko] lost to Alexa [Grasso], the hate she got online— that’s one of the best who ever graced [the octagon]. When Amanda [Nunes] lost to [Julianna] Pena once, she didn’t hate her. She’s like ‘what’s going on here,’ but the Internet’s just horrific at the moment, no matter if it’s sports, politics, life, anything, there’s no positive in it, so I just think, don’t even go there, you know what I mean?”

Catch McCann's comments below:

Well, we certainly hope Molly McCann doesn't check the comments section after this one as fans are unanimously celebrating her loss.