"Get this bum off the roster" - Molly McCann gets uncanny hate on MMA Twitter as fans excitedly celebrate her UFC London loss 

Molly McCann took on Julija Stoliarenko in the co-main event at UFC London on Saturday. 'Meatball' was a sizeable -220 favorite on the sportsbooks going into her clash against the 30-year-old who had won only one of her five UFC outings so far.

While the Liverpudlian was wary of the Stoliarenko's elite grappling skillset, the latter didn't take long to close the distance and take her opponent down against the cage. As McCann tried to reverse positions after defending a rear-naked-choke attempt, the Lithuanian quickly locked up an armbar, forcing an immediate tap.

This marked Molly McCann's second consecutive submission loss, this time in front of her English home crowd. 'Meatball' appears to have shockingly fallen out of fans' favors after being branded a crowd favorite with her partner in crime Paddy Pimblett.

A lot of fans rejoiced about McCann's loss, calling for her release from the UFC roster. @RobbieFinance wrote:

"Get this bum off the roster"

@CRob7 wrote:

"Totally worth losing my parley piece! Most overrated female fighter in the UFC - so glad Meatball is being exposed for the fraud she is Next up: Pasdy"

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO pic.twitter.com/AYwDagFdE4 Molly McCann lost in the first round in front of her own crowd. #UFCLondon

Molly McCann has Leon Edwards/Michael Bisping level aspirations for her career

While Molly McCann started her UFC career in 2018, little was known of her until she started making regular public appearances with Paddy Pimblett last year. McCann added to her growing popularity with back-to-back spinning elbow KOs in London, making her arguably the most popular English female fighter.

But things have since changed, especially with her latest defeat against Julija Stoliarenko at the O2 Arena. However, regardless of what fans think, Molly McCann had championship aspirations leading up to her bout on Saturday. Despite having gone 6-4 in her UFC career till then, 'Meatball' said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"I don’t wanna be a gatekeeper or I don’t want to just be a name for the fans I really wanna be, I wanna be a Bispng, I wanna be a Leon and I just think, again people could say that I’m crazy or people in this position are crazy but if none of us believe we could do it, we wouldn’t be putting our lives on the line, we wouldn’t be putting our families through it and be in everyone’s life, being starved and all the time in my family parties."

