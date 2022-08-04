"I had to jump over and catch his arm" - Paddy Pimblett reveals that Molly McCann almost hit a high crotch takedown on rapper Stormzy at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett helped prevent rapper Stormzy from being taken down by Molly McCann in their clash on July 23.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pimblett spoke with the titular figure about his recent UFC London victory on July 23. He also shared his future goals in the Octagon, and so much more.

Addressing 'Meatball' using her wrestling skills on the popular UK music artist, Pimblett said:

"Molly high C'ed him. Molly high C'ed Stormzy. It's a wrestling technique. Molly high C'ed Stormzy and picked him up over her head. He was about to go like that on his shoulder. I had to jump over and catch his arm to make sure he didn't. It was hilarious."

Watch the interview/ video below:

High C'ed is in reference to a high crotch as seen in the video linked below.

The video of the backstage encounter with Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and Stormzy has been making the rounds on social media as of late in recent days.

McCann and Pimblett were celebrating their respective wins at UFC London with 'Meatball' scoring a second consecutive win by way of spinning back elbow. McCann did so against Hannah Goldy in the first frame of their flyweight fight.

The duo of Liverpudlians have endeared themselves to many and their collective profiles continue to grow.

Both McCann and Pimblett are each on three-fight UFC winning streaks.

Paddy Pimblett's superstar status

Pimblett has cemented himself as one of the best known UFC fighters presently, having just three fights with the company. His burgeoning star power seemingly knows no bounds though and the sky seems to be the limit for 'The Baddy' as he continues to grow his fighter profile.

'The Baddy' finished Jordan Leavitt via second-round rear-naked choke in the aforementioned fight. It marked his second consecutive win with that technique.

Pimblett bested Rodrigo Vargas with a rear-naked choke in March at the prior UFC London this year and dispatched Vargas in round one.

Pimblett's UFC debut was a first-round finish via strikes when he put away Luigi Vendramini last September. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has been making his mark as a lightweight within the Octagon. He is riding a five-fight winning streak overall in MMA.

