Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett answer why Liverpudlians are politically involved

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett were recently asked why Liverpudlians are so immersed in politics.

Oli Dugmore @OliDugmore Just the entire O2 singing “fuck the Tories” Just the entire O2 singing “fuck the Tories” https://t.co/SKMIO4ewjM

In the UFC London post-event press conference, both Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett were on-stage at the same time discussing their respective wins.

When asked why people from Liverpool are so politically engaged, McCann said:

"The government was once told to decline our city... A managed decline. You've got a port that can bring in so much revenue for the country. So much tourism but you want to break us down, why is that?...

"I can't thank and he (Pimblett) can't thank every single working class person (enough) who has nearly had to re-mortage their house to come and watch us. Because when we walk out and they scream that loud, that gives us the next level energy to just absolutely destroy these Yanks."

Watch the video below

Pimblett notched his second consecutive rear-naked choke win and is 3-0 so far under the UFC banner. 'The Baddy' sunk in the submission in the second stanza against Jordan Leavitt during their lightweight bout.

The duo of Pimblett and McCann continue to endear themselves to fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship as they both continue to grow individually in their careers.

Molly McCann's MMA journey

McCann notched a first-round finish via strikes against Hannah Goldy in her July 23 prizefight.

She improved her overall mixed martial arts record to 13 wins against four defeats after the fistic fireworks from last Saturday. Just like her Liverpool-based combative comrade Pimblett, McCann is riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC.

Also speaking of scoring consecutive finishes with the same technique, McCann stunned the MMA world with yet another spinning back elbow stoppage. The largely anomalous finishing technique seems to be becoming an electrifying trademark move for the surging 125 pounder.

The former Cage Warriors flyweight champion has been on the UFC roster since May 2018. McCann made her pro mixed martial arts debut in May 2015.

'Meatball' captured and defended the SNA flyweight championship in her third and fourth MMA bouts, respectively. She has garnered statement wins over names like Ariane Lipski, Diana Belbita, Luana Carolnia, and Priscila Cachoeira, just to name a few.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far