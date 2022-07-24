Create
Aljamain Sterling, Dan Hardy, Ben Askren, and other MMA personalities react to Molly McCann's powerhouse performance against Hannah Goldy

Aljamain Sterling and others react to Molly McCann's spectacular knockout victory
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jul 24, 2022 02:54 AM IST

Molly McCann blew the roof off the O2 Arena at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall on July 23. 'Meatball' took on Hannah Goldy in a flyweight bout on the main card and finished her in spectacular fashion in the opening round of the fight.

Many MMA personalities took note of the 32-year-old's performance and went to social media to share their thoughts on it.

Current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling praised McCann, calling her performance "impressive."

Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon

Jamahal Hill pointed out how it was the spinning elbow that helped 'Meatball' score two back-to-back victories, referencing her previous fight on March 22.

The spinning elbow does it again for @MeatballMolly!!!#UFCLondon

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson heaped praise on McCann while Brian Kelleher hailed her as "vicious."

I LOVE MOLLY MCCANN!!!! #UFCLondon
Molly is vicious man #UFCLondon

A few more tweets in response to McCann's electrifying performance at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall can be seen below:

Hot Damn, Meatball Molly poured it on, real fast!
Meatball Molly does it again! #UFCLondon
Molly is vicious man #UFCLondon
Go on Meatball!!! #UFCLondon
Fuck yes molly
Molly found the opening and stormed #UFCLondon

Molly's friend and teammate Paddy Pimblett watched the fight backstage. His exhilirating reaction to 'Meatball's' victory can be seen below:

That's one proud Paddy 👏[ @MeatballMolly | #UFCLondon ] https://t.co/R9GNGbgPhy

Molly McCann has now won three fights in a row

Molly McCann is having an amazing run in the UFC at the moment. The 32-year-old is currently on a three-fight win streak, all of which were exciting encounters.

The winning streak started in September 2021. McCann went up against Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The two flyweights engaged in a back-and-forth battle that ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'Meatball'. The contest was also declared Fight of the Night, allowing the two fighters to take home a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

McCann then took on Luana Carolina at March's UFC London event. That night, the 32-year-old delivered one of the best knockouts of the year, finishing Carolina with a brutal spinning back elbow. 'Meatball' won a Performance of the Night bonus that night as well.

Also Read Story Continues below

Now off her third straight win, McCann is on a great run. If 'Meatball' manages to capitalize on this momentum and continue winning fights, she could soon be in contention for a title shot.

Edited by kennedyking2016

Comments

